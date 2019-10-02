Married Man Caught Sexually Assaulting A Lady In Public (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
A video has hit the internet capturing the moment an unsuspecting lady was sexually molested by a man who stood behind her.

In the video, the man was spotted robing his penis so as to get an erection before going on to repeatedly hit the bum of the lady.

The lady who was engrossed with what was happening at the other end didn’t notice what the man was doing behind her

Watch the video below:

