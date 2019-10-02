FG To Re-introduce Tolls On All Federal Roads

by Valerie Oke

 

Tollgate

The Federal Government has announced that plans to reintroduce toll gate on the federal highways is already at an advanced stage.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola made this on Wednesday while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.

Fashola said there was no law that prevented the government from having toll gate on federal roads.

Read Also: Only Backward, Unsuccessful Economists Would Attack FG Over Borrowings: Fashola

He said, “There is no reason why we can’t toll. There was a policy of government to abolish tolls or as it were, dismantle toll plaza but there is no law that prohibits tolling in Nigeria today. We expect to return toll plazas, We have concluded their designs of what they will look like, what materials they will be rebuilt with, what new considerations must go into them.

“What we are looking at now and trying to conclude is how the bank end runs.”
He said that government was also considering to eliminate the payment of cash by introducing electronic mode of payment.

More to come…

Tags from the story
Federal Road, Gov. Babatunde Fashola, Toll Gate
0

You may also like

Bola Tinubu urges Nigerians to support President Buhari

Careless driver remanded in court for killing pastor

Million of Naira consumed by fire in Lagos ( Find out what really happened )

Frank Edoho Savagely Replies A Follower Who Mocked Him On Twitter

Frank Edoho Savagely Replies A Follower Who Mocked Him On Twitter

It’s Valentine’s day!!! Vote Atiku/Obi if you love Nigeria – PDP

Woman gets charged for sending explosives to Barack Ob

Robert Mugabe’s Wife Beats the Hell Out of His Son’s Girlfriend (Photos)

Police Launch Manhunt for Man Who Killed Ex-girlfriend, Lover and Ran Away

Fayose

What an embarrassment!!! Buhari should be allowed to go home and rest – Fayose

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *