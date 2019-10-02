FG To Re-introduce Tolls On All Federal Roads

The Federal Government has announced that plans to reintroduce toll gate on the federal highways is already at an advanced stage.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola made this on Wednesday while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.

Fashola said there was no law that prevented the government from having toll gate on federal roads.

He said, “There is no reason why we can’t toll. There was a policy of government to abolish tolls or as it were, dismantle toll plaza but there is no law that prohibits tolling in Nigeria today. We expect to return toll plazas, We have concluded their designs of what they will look like, what materials they will be rebuilt with, what new considerations must go into them.

“What we are looking at now and trying to conclude is how the bank end runs.”

He said that government was also considering to eliminate the payment of cash by introducing electronic mode of payment.

