Miss Zamfara Narrates How She Endured Pageant After Hot Water Accident

by Temitope Alabi
Tamarabrakemi Tonwerigha
2019 Miss Zamfara, Tamarabrakemi Tonwerigha has taken to her IG page to narrate how she suffered a burn a night before going to the 2019 Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria camp.

According to her, her burn was as a result of hot water which spilled on her.

She wrote; “No one noticed, had to work extra hard and endured all the pain, it’s really been God, fell sick everyday cause of the burns, and had to go to the hospital every day by 5am so I can come back and meet up with camp activities. Thanks, everyone for your support, the past two weeks had been full of memories, experience and grace. So hot water pour on me a night to camp, and I’ve been keeping up. With all determination and grace. Off the do my things. Grace found me.”

No one noticed, had to work extra hard and endured all the pain, it's really been God, fell sick everyday cause of the burns, and had to go to the hospital everyday by 5am so i can come back and meet up with camp activities. Thanks everyone for your support, the past two weeks had been full of memories, experience and grace. So hot water pour on me a night to camp, and I've been keeping up. With all determination and grace. Thank you mum for all you've done for me, you are my true queen. Off the do my thing 😇. Grace found me #TonwerighaTamarabrakemi #smhos #gracefoundme #silverbirdmbgn #mbgnmisszamfara #bbnaija2019 #baby9ja #determined #queen #aseobi #aseobifashion #aseobibella #ankarafashions #ankarastyles #nigeria #bayelsa

