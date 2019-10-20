New Born Baby: Funke Akindele Sends Classy Message To Davido

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has taken to her Instagram page to congratulate singer, David Adeleke, also known as ‘Davido‘ following the birth of his new baby.

Funke Akindele in her congratulatory message asks the Lord to protect both the baby and mum, Chioma.

Davido’s partner, Chioma, gave birth to the baby boy on Saturday, 19th October.

What she wrote below: