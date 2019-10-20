New Born Baby: Funke Akindele Sends Classy Message To Davido

by Eyitemi
Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has taken to her Instagram page to congratulate singer, David Adeleke, also known as ‘Davido‘ following the birth of his new baby.

Funke Akindele in her congratulatory message asks the Lord to protect both the baby and mum, Chioma.

Read Also: Adekunle Gold, Funke Akindele, Others React As Maria Okan Welcomes New Baby For Olamide

Davido’s partner, Chioma, gave birth to the baby boy on Saturday, 19th October.

What she wrote below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congrats @davidoofficial @thechefchi May the good Lord be with mother and child. ❤️❤️

A post shared by Funke Akindele Bello (@funkejenifaakindele) on Oct 20, 2019 at 7:33am PDT

