Nigeria May Disintegrate According To CIA Prediction, If Care Isn’t Taken: Jega

Attahiru Jega, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said the prediction of US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on the disintegration of Nigeria will come to pass, if care isn’t taken.

The former INEC boss said this on Wednesday while speaking at Tell Magazine’s 20 years of democracy conference in Abuja.

It will be recalled that just before the 2015 election, the CIA had predicted that Nigeria would disintegrate.

Jega noted that Nigeria had experienced some “reversals” in the progress it made during the 2015 elections.

“The CIA thought that 2015 was the do or die period for Nigeria, that there would not be a Nigeria in the way you know after the 2015 general election – that has come to pass, but I think if we do not take care, a lot of these predictions will come to pass that is why we need to do quite a lot, much more than we have ever done in order to protect the integrity of the electoral process before 2023,” he said.

“The clearest evidence of this loss of trust and confidence is declining voter turnout in elections since 1999,” he said.

“For example, people have argued that in 2015 the generalised insecurity was a result of the activities of Boko Haram have been responsible for the low voter turnout regardless of the improvement in the electoral process.

“The postponement of elections both in 2015 and 2019 may be some explanations as to why there was voter turnout.”

