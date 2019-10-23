Court Fixes Date To Hear N200m Suit Against Tiwa Savage, Marvin Records

by Verity
Danny Young
Danny Young

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed November 5 to hear a suit filed by a Nigerian Musician, Olumuyiwa Danladi a.k.a Danny Young, against colleague, Tiwa Savage, over alleged copyright infringement.

Young is claiming N205 million in damages against Savage in the suit, labelled FHC/L/CS/230/2019 and pending before Justice Mohammed Liman.

According to Young, Savage allegedly uses his musical work titled ‘ONE’ without lawful authority.

Also joined in the suit is Marvin Records, a Nigerian record label, founded by popular music producer, Don Jazzy, on May 8, 2012.

Young is also claiming N5 million as cost of action, as well as demanding an account for profits accrued to the defendants from the use of the infringing musical work titled ‘ONE’

Although the Plaintiff filed the suit since Feb. 13, the defendants failed to file any response to the suit.

The court has consequently, now set down the suit for definite hearing on Nov. 5

