Oscar Nominations 2020: Genevieve Reacts To Submission Of Her Movie, ‘Lionheart’

Genevieve Lionheart
Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji

Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji has reacted to the report of her 2019 movie Lionheart making an entry for the Oscar Awards next year.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared her appreciation for the consideration of her movie

“The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee has chosen @lionheartthemovie to represent Nigeria for the 2020 Academy Award for Best International Film!

“This is the first entry ever for Nigeria. It’s an honor to be a part of such a pivotal moment in the history of Nigerian cinema. A moment we know will be replicated as our stories continue to resonate with audiences around the world.

“On behalf of the entire LIONHEART team and TEN Productions, we are grateful for this recognition and proud to carry the torch. Thank you all for the love and support thus far.”

See Her Post Here:

