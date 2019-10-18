Pastor Caught Speaking In Tongues While Eating Woman’s Vagina (VIDEO)

A new video is currently trending on social media capturing the moment Pastor David E. Wilson was allegedly caught on live camera eating up a woman who is believed not to be his wife’s vagina.

In the now-viral video, the popular Texas preacher was heard speaking in the tongue as he eats the woman out while she, in turn, moan out loudly.

Read Also: Pastor Teaches Congregation How To Do Doggy Sex Style (VIDEO)

Since the video broke out, many have been saying clearly, the preacher missed his calling as he is destined to be a great pornstar.

Watch the video below: