Payment Of New Minimum Wage Cuts Across Both Public, Private Sectors: Ngige

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, has said that payment of the new minimum wage would immediately take effect and cuts across both public and private sectors.

Ngige made this known early on Friday in Abuja shortly after a government team concluded a meeting with labour leaders.

Ngige said after the three-day meeting, that the consequential adjustment agreed upon were as follows: “For COMESS wage structure grade level 7 gets 23%, level 8 gets 20%, level 9 gets 19%, levels 10 to 14 get 16% while levels 15 to 17 get 14%.

“For those on the second category of wages structure, CONHES , CONRRISE, CONTISS etc, level 7 gets 22.2%, levels 8 to 14 get 16%, levels 15 to 17 get 10.5%.

He said the third category of the country’s wage structure which includes the military and paramilitary was also factored in the agreement since they are not in the civil service, theirs would be communicated through the appropriate channels.