Please Come And Join Us, Nollywood Actor Begs Mercy

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has called on 2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy, to join the movie industry because she has the talent of Mercy Johnson.
He made the appeal via his Instagram page on Tuesday.
See what he posted below:
Come and join #Nollywood, you have the beautiful talent of #MercyJohnson… Look at the way she used her #acting skills to show MATURITY when they allegedly wanted to remove her Christmas #HAIR in #BBnaija2019, honestly, some #producers can actually release a #movie on that with the title, 'Port Hacourt girls and Mercy hair dance'