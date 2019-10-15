Please Come And Join Us, Nollywood Actor Begs Mercy

by Eyitemi
Mercy Eke
Mercy Eke

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has called on 2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy, to join the movie industry because she has the talent of Mercy Johnson.

He made the appeal via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

See what he posted below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Come and join #Nollywood, you have the beautiful talent of #MercyJohnson… 💎💎 I am the Only popular #actor in #Nigeria 🎬 that has ever gotten the attention of an A-List celebrity in #America, believe me when i tell you that #Mercy has the #beautiful talent of my dear #sister and colleague, @mercyjohnsonokojie Look at the way she used her #acting skills to show MATURITY when they allegedly wanted to remove her Christmas #HAIR in #BBnaija2019, honestly, some #producers can actually release a #movie on that with the title, ‘Port Hacourt girls and Mercy hair dance’ 🤣 my people, i have already gotten the attention of a big #celebrity in #Hollywood, ✈️ my brand is #international, i prophecy to the first 20 #girls to say amen, this year, God will prosper you in your business.💰 #repost #instagram #PepperDem #share #Lagos #Abuja #FollowMe #instagood #Like4Likes #Ghana

A post shared by Uche Maduagwu (@uchemaduagwu) on Oct 15, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

