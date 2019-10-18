Police Tenders Another CCTV Footage Against Senator Abbo

by Valerie Oke
Senator Abbo
Senator Elisha Abbo

Another CCTV footage has been tendered in court against Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa north by the police.

Abbo is facing a one-count charge for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother at an Abuja sex toy shop.

The lawmaker was arraigned at a magistrate court in Zuba, on Thursday.

James Idachaba, prosecution counsel, at the resumed trial, informed the court that they have retrieved another CCTV footage that captured the incident and that they intend to tender it as additional proof of evidence.

“The law gives us the right to be given time to go through such proof of evidence before the case can continue,” Abbo lawyer’s said while applying for an adjournment to study the additional evidence.

The prosecutor, however, did not object to the application for adjournment.

Abdullahi Ilellah, the magistrate, then adjourned the case until November 19.

