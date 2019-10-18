Beyonce Named World’s Second Most Beautiful Woman

by Valerie Oke
Beyonce
Beyonce

Famous American singer, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, has been named the ‘world’s second most beautiful woman’ following scientific research into what constitutes the “perfect face”.

The singer was found to be 92.44 per cent “accurate”, based on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a European renaissance standard used by artists to measure physical perfection but updated to explain what makes a person beautiful, Daily Mail reports.

The ratio was said to have been used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, the Vitruvian Man.

Read Also: Beyonce Has Separated Men From Boys – Nollywood Actor Slams Davido

Bella Hadid, an American supermodel, using the mathematical model was named the world’s most beautiful woman, as she matched up to a score of 94.35 percent, while Amber Heard closely followed in the third-place with 91.85 percent.

Tags from the story
Beyonce Knowles-Carter, World's Second Most Beautiful Womam
0

You may also like

See Full List Of Winners At 2017 AMA Awards

Charlyboy rains curses on ‘cabal, corrupt youths’ in Nigeria

Iyabo Ojo and Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo Promises Damning Evidence Against Iyabo Ojo

Ngozi Nwosu Arrives UK For Treatment, Thanks God, Fashola & Fans

Odunlade Adekola In Dublin Ireland For Seyi Law Dublin Must Laugh Comedy Show

Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship With Justin Bieber

Read What Seun Kuti’s Partner Wished Him On His Birthday

“I can’t hangout with someone that doesn’t eat Amala” – DJ Cuppy

Breadseller Turn Model, Jumoke Orisaguna, Wins 400k For Dancing To Harrysong Hit Single ''ChaCha''

Breadseller Turned Model, Jumoke Orisaguna wins 400k For Dancing To Harrysong Hit Single ”ChaCha”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *