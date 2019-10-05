Rapper Ycee Reveals His Only Regret In Life

by Eyitemi
Ycee
Rapper Ycee

Nigerian rapper, Ycee, has shared that his only regret in life is that his mum is not alive to see he has become in life.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, the ‘Omo Alhaji’ crooner says that aside, everything is chilling.

His words below:

My only regret in this life is that my mama not here to see all this sweet stuff. Asides that, everything chilling. On God.

The talented rapper was formerly signed to Tinny records before parting ways over royalty.

See his tweet:

