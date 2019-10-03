‘Igbo Women Were Placed On Earth For Yoruba Men’ – Ycee

by Temitope Alabi
Ycee
Rapper Ycee

Nigerian rapper Ycee has taken to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on relationships.

According to Ycee Igbo women were placed on the planet earth for Yoruba men.

Igbo women were put on this earth for Yoruba men

His tweet has since gotten many tongues wagging as a couple of his followers agreed with his thoughts on this while others asked that he give them answers about other tribes.

