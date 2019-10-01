See How Mercy Aigbe Is Celebrating Independence Day

She sure knows how to captivate and never disappoints with her fashion.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has joined the rest of the world in celebrating Nigeria as it clocks 59, today, October 1.

The mom of two and fashion icon, released stunning images of herself rocking a green and white outfit, with matching headgear to celebrate the country and penned a short message alongside.

Read Also: RMD, Toke Makinwa, Mercy Aigbe, Others Stun At “Love Is War” Movie Premiere

She captioned her photos;

z’Happy Independence Day to my beloved country Nigeria’.

Checkout another stunning photo of the actress below;