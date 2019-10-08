Sex For Grades: UNIPORT Is Worse, Ex-Students Lament

Former students of the University of Port Harcourt(UNIPORT) have taken to Twitter to urge BBC Africa Eye to come to the school and carry out an investigation on Sex for grades.

This follows an exposé by the media giant on sexual harassment on students by lecturers in West African universities, that exposed two lectures from the University of Lagos(UNILAG) and University of Ghana.

According to these former students, lecturers of this institution carry out such harassment with reckless abandon, while begging BBC to stop next at UNIPORT.

What they are saying

If they take this #sexforgrades to UNIPORT, that school won’t have any lecturer left😂😂😂😂😂😂. — Fat Belle Nonso (@Kessiedoll) October 7, 2019

Nobody has talked about lecturers that had beds inside their offices, I don’t want to believe it only happens in Uniport and RSUST — Sugarcane baby 💫✨ (@__Olah) October 7, 2019

Uniport lectures those in faculty of management science your videos will be next if FG don’t investigate that school #ColdRoom #BBCAfricaEye — Ijaw Damsel 🚣🏽‍♀️ (@Dabobelemabo) October 8, 2019

How i wish @BBCAfrica will kindly move their touch to University of Port Harcourt (Uniport). Those ones dont even pretend to hide it sef. — Marcus Bourdelon U. (@BigBizzy001) October 8, 2019

This sexual harassment, I know of a Uniport lecturer in my department who even have sex with students in his office on a chair.

My only problem was that Nigeria ignored this problem to the point that BBC had to carry the matter and it's painting a bad image for us #sexforgrades — ayitrace (@AyebaeneA) October 8, 2019

Sadly, my uniport students are not even on twitter to share their own #SexForGrades experience — ScantyHaired Samm🇳🇬 (@theboy_Samm) October 8, 2019

So no Uniport lecturer was caught?? They are the worst in Nigeria…Girls who couldn’t defeat them were used to stupor..

There’s one my friend and I blackmailed and sent the voice note to the senate, he wasn’t even dismissed. #sexforgrades — ✨IYAWO THICKER BODY✨👑 (@IyawoThickaBody) October 7, 2019