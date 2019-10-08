Sex For Grades: UNIPORT Is Worse, Ex-Students Lament

by Verity
Uniport

Former students of the University of Port Harcourt(UNIPORT) have taken to Twitter to urge BBC Africa Eye to come to the school and carry out an investigation on Sex for grades.

This follows an exposé by the media giant on sexual harassment on students by lecturers in West African universities, that exposed two lectures from the University of Lagos(UNILAG) and University of Ghana.

According to these former students, lecturers of this institution carry out such harassment with reckless abandon, while begging BBC to stop next at UNIPORT.

Read Also: BBC Reporter, Kiki Mordi Alleges Death Threat Over BBC Sex For Mark Investigation

What they are saying

 

