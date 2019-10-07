#SexForGrades: Ex-Students Beg BBC To Investigate UNIBEN Lecturers

by Verity
Rape
Rape

Following an in-depth investigation carried out by BBC Africa Eye on sex-for-marks lecturers at various universities in West Africa,  ex-students of the University of Benin(UNIBEN) are calling on BBC into look into the institution as well.

In the mind-blowing investigation which was released on Monday, a University of Lagos(UNILAG) senior lecturer at the Faculty of Arts, also the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, was one of the lecturers exposed.

Read Also: Nigerians Reacts As BBC Exposes ‘Sex For Grades’ Lecturer In UNILAG

This has prompted former and some present students of UNIBEN to call for investigation into their own school.

See some reactions

 

 

Tags from the story
BBC Africa, Sex For Grades, uniben, university of benin
0

You may also like

Girl who returns missing purse, gets another cash reward

Shoki Shitta Spotted Blowing The N1m He Received From Davido

It’s extremely painful!!! Davido reacts to Appeal Court judgement that favoured APC’s Oyetola

MASSOB Leader, Uwazuruike, Begins Collection Of New Biafra Income Tax

126 migrants rescued by Tunisian forces from Libya

Mourinho Handed Touchline Ban And Fine

What International Experts Think of Nigeria’s World Cup Chances

Hard Luck Played Its Part In The Super Eagles Defeat To Algeria

Mother shares bitter experience of how her child was killed by stray bullet

Photos: President Trump shields self from rain, as his wife gets soaked

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *