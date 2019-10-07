SexForGrades: Ex-Students Beg BBC To Investigate UNIBEN Lecturers

Following an in-depth investigation carried out by BBC Africa Eye on sex-for-marks lecturers at various universities in West Africa, ex-students of the University of Benin(UNIBEN) are calling on BBC into look into the institution as well.

In the mind-blowing investigation which was released on Monday, a University of Lagos(UNILAG) senior lecturer at the Faculty of Arts, also the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, was one of the lecturers exposed.

For the past year, BBC Africa Eye has been secretly investigating sexual harassment by lecturers at West Africa's most prestigious universities. Stay tuned… 👁#BBCAfricaEye l #SexForGrades pic.twitter.com/GSi0dcvwry — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) October 6, 2019

This has prompted former and some present students of UNIBEN to call for investigation into their own school.

See some reactions

If i talk about the time a common university administrative staff in Uniben asked i sleep with him so he can make my clearance process faster they’ll say I’m lying. Uncle even threatened my result. School I didn’t even rate. Carry my whole four years and eat it sir. I don’t want. — Antagonist. (@VCHEUBA) October 7, 2019

Uniben was mad sha. Babes go intentionally date cultists so lecturers go leave em alone. — Gideon (@DondeonBeke) October 7, 2019

Go to Uniben, Faculty of Art ask of Mr okwechime, Mr kola eke, Mr Adeleke, Mr Kayode and a whole lot of others. They need to be put to shame. Useless men #BBCAfricaEye — Ruth Abokoku #your male cloths 🔌 (@RuthAkawe1) October 7, 2019

Wish they could have done that documentary in uniben too. Some Uniben lecturers are habitual perpetrators of #Sexforgrades — JUDE HOUD!N! © (@Jude_Houdini) October 7, 2019

UNIBEN had 30,000+1 students in my time (that is what the university admin always said) and almost everyone I knew in school knew another girl who was sexually harassed. We knew the usual lecturer suspects and they were protected. I paid a price for discussing it in class. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) October 7, 2019