The GTBank Fashion Weekend: Fashion is Freedom

by Victor

Fashion is not just in the hues of our eyeshadow, the colors we adorn or the flamboyance of our outfits. It is in the way we move to the beat of our culture, showcase the wealth of our heritage and express the beauty of our individuality. Fashion is freedom. 

So, in the celebration of Fashion, and the freedom it gives, the GTBank Fashion Weekend presents its fashion film: “Fashion is Freedom.” Shot against the backdrop of Empty Lagos, featuring striking outfits, loud makeup and flying men, the film is a beautiful representation of the joy and freedom that the simple act of wearing clothes or designing them brings. 

The GTBank Fashion weekend will hold on On Saturday, November 9th, and Sunday, November 10th, 2018, at Plot 1, Water corporation drive, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

Tags from the story
2019 GTBank Fashion Weekend, Fashion Weekend, GTbank, GTBank Fashion Weekend
0

You may also like

Goodluck Jonathan And Wife, Dame Patience Hit The Gym

Positive Reactions From Respected Kogi Indigenes Trail Yahaya Bello’s Governorship Innauguration

MUST SEE: See The 5 Things You Should Know About Mavin Records As It Turns 5

Davido sets his eyes on South African pantless dancer, Zodwa Wabantu

Stunning new photos of Lola Omotayo-Okoye

Photos from actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie’s first daughter, Purity’s 5th birthday party

Timeline Of Funke Akindele’s Relationship With Kehinde Oloyede

Obaseki of Edo promises to bring down the murderers of LG Chairman

Iyanya Debut His Fresh Look In New Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *