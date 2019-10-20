Tinubu Has Achieved More Than Late Awolowo, Mko Abiola: Former Minister

A former minister of works, Adeseye Ogunlewe has said that Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has achieved more than any prominent politician in the south-west.

The former minister said this in an interview with Daily Independent, saying that Tinubu has achieved more than the late Obafemi Awolowo and MKO , acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He expressed optimism that Tinubu would lead well if he gets elected as Nigeria’s president.

“He (Tinubu) is the most prominent Yoruba person that has paid his dues and is knowledgeable about the politics of Nigeria. I am confident he can lead Nigeria well if he becomes president,” he said.

“How can I say that the north will deny Tinubu and he will end up like MKO Abiola? All these people are enemies of progress… Hasn’t he (Tinubu) done more than MKO Abiola? Hasn’t he done more than Awolowo?”

” Maybe not in terms of perfomance but he has more in terms of skills, wisdom. Look at the way he has been able to cover all parts of Nigeria.

“Look at the number of people he has been able to promote from nothing to be governors, ministers and even Vice-President:.

“Believe it or not, whether you like him or you don’t like him, you must give him credit. All those saying negative things are not knowledgeable about Nigerian politics. If you are knowledgeable about Nigerian politics, you should know that you cannot remove the man’s achievements from him.”