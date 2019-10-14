Toyin Lawani Shows Dancing Skills In New Video (Video)

Toyin Lawani
Nigerian Fashion Designer Toyin Lawani

Nigeria’s fashion designer and stylist Toyin Lawani has taken to her Instagram to share a video of herself enjoying every moment as she dances to Wizkid’s latest single, ‘Joro’

The stylist, who is known for her catchy designs, took to Instagram to share the video of her twerking to the song.

Recall that Toyin Lawani is not one that is shy of showing off her body features as she has stunned the Internet with several unclad photos

This time, she is showing us just how good she can twerk jamming to Wizkid’s Joro

Watch The Video Here:

