UI International School Suspends Student For Wearing Hijab (See Letter)

A female student of the University of Ibadan International School, Miss Ikhlass Olasubomi Badiru has been suspended by the school’s authorities for reportedly wearing a Hijab to school in July.

Recall that some months ago, parents tackled the school for preventing students putting on hijab from entering the school.

Also Read: [Video] Officials Waylay Female Students To Remove Hijab Before Entering School In Ibadan

In a suspension letter signed by the Principal of the school Phebean Olowe on Monday, 30th September 2019, the student was told that the two weeks suspension takes effect from 7th till 18th October, 2019.

Badiru was reportedly given the punishment after the disciplinary committee found her guilty of act of impudence to the school authority.

See letter below: