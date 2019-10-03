UI International School Suspends Student For Wearing Hijab (See Letter)

by Olayemi Oladotun

A female student of the University of Ibadan International School, Miss Ikhlass Olasubomi Badiru has been suspended by the school’s authorities for reportedly wearing a Hijab to school in July.

UI students in Hijab
Students of UI International school in Hijab

Recall that some months ago, parents tackled the school for preventing students putting on hijab from entering the school.

Also Read: [Video] Officials Waylay Female Students To Remove Hijab Before Entering School In Ibadan

In a suspension letter signed by the Principal of the school Phebean Olowe on Monday, 30th September 2019, the student was told that the two weeks suspension takes effect from 7th till 18th October, 2019.

Badiru was reportedly given the punishment after the disciplinary committee found her guilty of act of impudence to the school authority.

See letter below:

International School Ibadan
International School Ibadan suspension letter
Tags from the story
hijab, Ibadan, University of Ibadan International School
0

You may also like

Ebola: Lagos To Send Health Workers To Sierra Leone

Charging Visa, Consular Service Fees In Foreign Currencies Illegal – FG

Lady Forces Her Boyfriend To Write ‘I Wont Cheat No More’ 224 Times As Punishment (See Viral Video)

IG Confirms Mba As New Force PRO

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe buys herself Lekki house and brand new Range Rover (Photos)

Boko Haram: Adamawa People Commend Vigilance Groups, Local Hunters

Insecurity: Thank you Tukur, for showing us that PDP has failed Nigerians – ACN

Judge Grants Bail To Convicted Kogi LG Chairman

Additional Nigerian Soldiers Deployed To Mali

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *