“Smoking Loud Makes Me Stay Happy ” – Naira Marley

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular indigenous rapper, Naira Marley took to his Twitter handle to reveal that he sees no reason to stop smoking.

Naira Marley
Popular indigenous rapper, Naira Marley

According to the rapper, smoking is not harmful to him, rather it makes him happy, see clearly and stay calm.

The rapper who is set to resume trial over fraud-related charges this month does not shy away from flaunting his smoking habit.

See his post below:

