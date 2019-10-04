Video Of South African Politician Having Sex With Ward Committee Member Leaks Online

by Amaka

A video of South Africa’s African National Congress Councillor having sexual intercourse with a ward committee at a tavern has hit the internet.

South Africa's African National Congress Councillor and a ward committee
Daily Sun, however, failed to disclose the name and location of the place of business but the ANC councillor was identified as Lawrence Seloane while the lady’s name is  Tshepiso Maloka.

In the middle of the sex tape, the man could be heard saying: “Ayeye! Etsa wena!” (Do me), while the woman only turns back and smiles at him.

When brought to the attention of the ANC Councillor, he said he does not care about the leaked sex tape.

In his words,

“If there is anyone who thinks I owe them an explanation for video footage that was taken (from a lost or stolen phone) some time ago, and is making the rounds, involving myself and a female colleague, such person o hambe wrong-o!” .

“If this was meant to dampen my spirit as both a person and councillor, Aowa! I’m still standing as a tried-and-tested product of the ANC Youth League.

“Neither one of us has or will commit suicide for something as natural as consensual s.e.xual intercourse” he said. 

Maipato Tsokolibane, the Emfuleni municipal speaker reacted to the leaked sex tape, stating the act would have been condemned if they were kids.

 “These are adults in their private space. If they were kids, we’d condemn it. We don’t know how the video was created. You might find the two were dating and someone is trying to destroy someone. 

“I understand the woman is a ward committee member. We also have a code of conduct for them. We’re going to investigate further,” she said.

