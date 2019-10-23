We Have Gone Spiritual Because Boko Haram Can’t Be Defeated By Military Warfare: Burutai

Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, has said that the military has embarked on spiritual warfare in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

Buratai said this on Tuesday at the 2019 chaplains annual training conference and retreat in Sokoto, NAN reports.

The conference had the theme: ‘The Non-Kinetic Strength in the face of Armed Banditry and other Security Challenges: The Role of the Military Chaplains’.

The army chief who was represented by Timothy Olowome, director civil-military affairs, the army chief said Boko Haram “cannot be defeated by kinetic military warfare alone.”

“We were involved in a joint seminar on Spiritual Warfare as an effective means against insurgency and other forms of restiveness,” he said.

“Boko Haram and the likes cannot be defeated by kinetic military warfare alone. Finding appropriate counter-narratives against these violent extremist sects will immensely be a big push towards eradicating their negative activities in Nigeria.

“These tendencies have caused disorder and wanton destruction of lives and property of many innocent citizens who have continued to look unto the government for solace.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to offer succour and renewing the hope of the country’s citizens through the relentless efforts of our Armed Forces and other security agencies.

“We, therefore, must call to mind always that the noble task of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation while also being proactively involved in aid of our civil authority is our prime responsibility.”