What EFCC Does With Recovered Loot (Video)

by Temitope Alabi

 

EFCC
EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has revealed what they do with every loot they recover from corrupt government officials.

Sharing a video on their official Twitter handle, EFCC captioned the clip;

“You want to know what happens to recovered loot? Watch this”.

#NeedToKnow #SayNoToCorruption #BeAccountable

Read Also: Boko Haram: Group Tasks EFCC, ICPC To Probe NGOs Undermining Nigeria’s Fight Against Terrorism

Watch the video below;

EFCC made news a few months ago after it announced the arrest of Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley, for fraud-related offences.

The rapper was arrested alongside fellow rapper Zlatan Ibile and 4 others.

Tags from the story
EFCC
0

