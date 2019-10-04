What EFCC Does With Recovered Loot (Video)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has revealed what they do with every loot they recover from corrupt government officials.
Sharing a video on their official Twitter handle, EFCC captioned the clip;
“You want to know what happens to recovered loot? Watch this”.
Watch the video below;
EFCC made news a few months ago after it announced the arrest of Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley, for fraud-related offences.
The rapper was arrested alongside fellow rapper Zlatan Ibile and 4 others.