What EFCC Does With Recovered Loot (Video)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has revealed what they do with every loot they recover from corrupt government officials.

Sharing a video on their official Twitter handle, EFCC captioned the clip;

“You want to know what happens to recovered loot? Watch this”.

EFCC made news a few months ago after it announced the arrest of Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley, for fraud-related offences.

The rapper was arrested alongside fellow rapper Zlatan Ibile and 4 others.