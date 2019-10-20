Why I Married Ned Nwoko: Regina Daniels

by Valerie Oke
Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels
Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has. Revealed why she loves her husband, billionaire businessman and lawyer, Ned Nwoko.

The actress who spoke recently in an interview with Vanguard, through her media manager, Ifetayo Adeniyi said Nwoko is the most honest person she has ever met.

In her words: His honesty. He’s the most honest person I have ever met. In short, I love his honesty.

Read Also: ‘We Fell In Love Within Three Weeks Of Meeting’  Ned Nwoko Shares His Love Story With Regina Daniels

On whether being married at such a young age has robbed her of anything, she says not at all.

Her words: I can’t think of anything because when I was single, my life was always about acting, schooling and I didn’t have time for a party but now that I’m married I could go out for parties. I can even say I’m more privileged to have more opportunities now to do things than when I was single.

 

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
0

You may also like

Aside Fighting Corruption: 4 Nigerian Problems Buhari Should Consider With Urgency

7 Signs He Loves You Even When He Is Not Saying It

#NigeriaDecides#: DJ Cuppy And Father, Femi Otedola, Go Voting Together, Display Voters Card(Photo)

Tonto Dikeh Opens Up On Allegations That She Slept With South Africa-Based Pastor

Tonto Dikeh Opens Up On Allegations That She Slept With South Africa-Based Pastor

WEIRD: Stunned Parents Pull Feather Out Of Baby’s Neck, Thought It Was A Pimple (Photo)

Buzzing Today: Asisat Oshoala, Chibok Girl Release is a Scam – Nigerians

Police kill four notorious robber in Rivers State

5 Signs He Doesn’t Love You

‘Osun doesn’t have my kind of money’ – Nigerians throw jabs at Tinubu over statement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *