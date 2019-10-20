Why I Married Ned Nwoko: Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has. Revealed why she loves her husband, billionaire businessman and lawyer, Ned Nwoko.

The actress who spoke recently in an interview with Vanguard, through her media manager, Ifetayo Adeniyi said Nwoko is the most honest person she has ever met.

In her words: His honesty. He’s the most honest person I have ever met. In short, I love his honesty.

On whether being married at such a young age has robbed her of anything, she says not at all.

Her words: I can’t think of anything because when I was single, my life was always about acting, schooling and I didn’t have time for a party but now that I’m married I could go out for parties. I can even say I’m more privileged to have more opportunities now to do things than when I was single.