Super Eagles Crash Out Of CHAN 2020

Home-based Super Eagles have crashed out of the CHAN 2020 in Cameroon. They were beaten to a 3-4 aggregate.

Speaking later on the painful loss, Imama Amapakabo said the team lost due to some important players not being available for the game.

“We lost and that was painful for everybody. The two games were completely different from each other and the tactics were also different. The opposing team came with the tactics of defending through putting in more defenders while we want to have our goals.

“The seven changes in the team for the second leg was due to the non-availability of the Rangers International players for the first leg,” he said.