‘You Don’t Have My Money’: Simi Tells Adekunle Gold

by Eyitemi
Adekunle Gold and Simi
Popular Nigerian musicians, Adekunle Gold and Simi

Love birds, Adekunle Gold, and wife, Simi, took their romance to social media with the latter asking the former if he would do a dope ass cover for him if he releases the instrumental for his ‘young love’ song.

Reacting swiftly, Simi said he can’t afford her.

What Adekunle Gold wrote:

‘If I drop young love instrumental, do you promise to do a dope ass cover for me?’

Simi replied:

‘You don’t have my money.’

See their exchange below:

