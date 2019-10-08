‘You Don’t Have My Money’: Simi Tells Adekunle Gold

Love birds, Adekunle Gold, and wife, Simi, took their romance to social media with the latter asking the former if he would do a dope ass cover for him if he releases the instrumental for his ‘young love’ song.
Read Also: Simi, Peter Psquare, Tamar Braxton, Teni Working On New Collaboration
Reacting swiftly, Simi said he can’t afford her.
What Adekunle Gold wrote:
‘If I drop young love instrumental, do you promise to do a dope ass cover for me?’
Simi replied:
‘You don’t have my money.’
See their exchange below:
You don't have my money https://t.co/9Q5HOmfBww
— Simi (@SympLySimi) October 7, 2019