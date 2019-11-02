2 Children Dead, Many Others Injured In Lagos Gas Explosion

by Temitope Alabi
Gas explosion
Gas explosion

A new report has confirmed that two children have died following a gas explosion at a gas store at Aduke street in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state.

The report also confirmed that 23 persons are in critical condition following the gas explosion with photos showing just how badly burnt some people are.

Read Also: Gas Explosion Kills Female University Graduate Awaiting NYSC (Photos)

General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Femi Osayintolu, confirming the incident said the following the explosion, adjoining shops were burnt down in the inferno.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Tags from the story
Femi Osayintolu, gas explosion, LASEMA
0

You may also like

FG Had No Hand In Attacks On Buhari, Bauchi – New IGP

Adamawa, Borno, Yobe May Fall To Boko Haram In A Matter Of Days If… – Dep Gov

Independence Day Bombing: Court Admits Confessional Statement Indicting Okah

Okiro Begs Niger Delta Militants To Sheath Sword, Embrace Dialogue With FG

Imo Re-run: Five INEC ad-hoc staff arrested for massive thumb printing of ballot papers

Amaechi Sacks PDP National Vice Chairman From Board Of State Owned Company

Ebola Or Not, Osun Osogbo Festival Must Hold, Devotees Insist

Labour Vows To Resist Fuel Subsidy Removal

Yobe Killings: Boko Haram Has Declared Open War On Nigerians – Mark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *