2 Children Dead, Many Others Injured In Lagos Gas Explosion

A new report has confirmed that two children have died following a gas explosion at a gas store at Aduke street in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state.

The report also confirmed that 23 persons are in critical condition following the gas explosion with photos showing just how badly burnt some people are.

General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Femi Osayintolu, confirming the incident said the following the explosion, adjoining shops were burnt down in the inferno.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.