Actress Damilola Adegbite Reacts After Her Car Got Vandalized (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite has reacted to her car being vandalized.

Making a video on Instagram, the actress showed her fans how her car was vandalized and what it meant to her.

In the video, the actress showed how an unknown person keyed her car and inscribed some words on it.

The unidentified person wrote: “I hate you.”

READ ALSO – ‘I Am Sweet But A Little Psycho’ – Actress Damilola Confesses

Reacting to that, the actress made a video showing her fans what had happened.

She also hinted on the caption that for that to happen, it meant that she was doing something right.

Watch The Video Here: