AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles Defeat Lesotho

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Lesotho 4-2 during their clash at the African Cup of Nation’s qualifier played in Maseru, Lesotho on Sunday 17th, November.

The victory was a hard fought one as the Lesotho team took a suprise lead in the first half before the Super Eagles rallied back into the game, thanks to Lille striker, Victor Osimhen.

Read Also: Former Super Eagles Striker, Friday Ekpo, Presented With Car Gift

The talented forward bagged a brace and an assist to his name while the dup of Alex Iwobi and Chukwueze also got on the scoresheet.