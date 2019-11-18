AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles Defeat Lesotho

by Eyitemi Majeed
Chukwueze Egypt 2019
Super Eagles Player, Chukwueze

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Lesotho 4-2 during their clash at the African Cup of Nation’s qualifier played in Maseru, Lesotho on Sunday 17th, November.

The victory was a hard fought one as the Lesotho team took a suprise lead in the first half before the Super Eagles rallied back into the game, thanks to Lille striker, Victor Osimhen.

Read Also: Former Super Eagles Striker, Friday Ekpo, Presented With Car Gift

The talented forward bagged a brace and an assist to his name while the dup of Alex Iwobi and Chukwueze also got on the scoresheet.

 

Tags from the story
AFCON qualifiers, Lesotho, nigeria
0

You may also like

Dan Anyiam Stadium Among 9 Stadia Barred from Hosting League Matches

Obafemi Martins becomes best-paid Nigerian player

Injured Dortmund Midfielder Sahin Sidelined for 2 Months

Galatasaray 1 Juventus 0: Sneijder’s Late Strike Breaks Old Lady’s Back.

Carrick Pens down Two-and-a-Half Year Contract Extension at United.

“No one will beat my Man United goals record” – Wayne Rooney

Falcons Share the Spoils With Equatorial Guinea in Abuja

Magic 14 !!!!! Manchester City extend winning streak

Singha All-Star 0 Chelsea 1: The Winning Mentality’s Back Chelsea Wins in Bangkok.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *