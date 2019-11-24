Air Peace Boss, Allen Onyema ‘Wanted’ In Canada For Alleged Multimillion Dollar Fraud

by Temitope Alabi
Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace
Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace

Allen Onyeama, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, is sure not having the best of the end-of-year as he has now been declared wanted in Canada, few hours after he was indicted over alleged bank fraud and money laundering in the United States.

Air Peace’s Head of Finance and Administration, Ejiroghene Eghagha, has denied the allegation levelled against them, but a new report has it that a US court has issued their warrant of arrest.

Read Also: Nigerians React As US Accuses Air Peace CEO, Onyema Of Money Laundering

It has now been made known that Allen Onyema and Eghagha are wanted in Canada, and an arrest warrant has been issued by Russell Vineyard, a magistrate at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on September 5.

Tags from the story
airpeace, Allen Onyeama, Russell Vineyard
0

