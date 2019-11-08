Airplane Makes Emergency Landing As Passenger Attempts To Burn Incense In The Toilet

by Michael Isaac

An airplane has made an emergency landing back to Lagos after a lady reportedly started a fire aboard.

According to Payporte’s CEO, Eyo Bassey, who was one of the passengers on the Lagos to Abuja flight, the pilot had been notified, before takeoff, that a fellow passenger was burning incense in the plane, but the report was disregarded.

However, a few minutes after takeoff, the toilet of the aircraft was engulfed by fire from what the lady was burning and there was pandemonium onboard.

The flight was at once aborted, and the pilot made a turn back to Lagos.

READ ALSO – Katie Hopkins Reacts To Security Man Putting Out Balogun Market Fire With Bowls Of Water

Upon landing, the lady was arrested and investigations began.

Upon landing, the lady was arrested and the passengers also demanded the arrest of the pilot for ignoring the initial report made by other passengers. . . According to Mr. Bassey: "Life should be taken more seriously. Why insist on flying a security compromised aircraft? We landed seven minutes after takeoff. And we were greeted by an ambulance and fire service trucks."

0

