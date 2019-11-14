Alicia Keys To Return As Grammy Host In 2020

American Singer Alicia Keys

Grammy award-winning singer Alicia Keys is set to host the 62nd edition of the Grammy awards.

The singer who is a musical sensation was the host of this year’s Grammy Awards.

According to Recording Academy, the Grammy award winner will return to its stage for the second time later in January 2020.

Reacting to this, Alicia Keys said:

“At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as the host of the Grammys award.”

“Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”