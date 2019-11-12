ASD, Two Others Arrested For Giving Out Daughter In Marriage

by Valerie Oke

 

Lady Arrested For Beating Sister To Death
Unidentified person cuffed behind back

The Former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited (PAN), Alhaji Sani Dauda, aka ASD, has been arrested alongside two others for allegedly giving Nasiba, his daughter out in marriage.

According to reports, Nasiba’s estranged husband may have insisted on the arrest.

Those arrested with ASD are the judge of Magajingari Sharia court in Kaduna North local government area, Murtala Nasir who carried out the marriage which held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 and Shehu Dauda, one of the sons of Alhaji Sani Dauda.

Read Also: Divorce Is Best Thing That Ever Happened To Marriage Institution: Ozzy Etomi

They are being detained at the Special Anti Robbery Squad office of the Kaduna state police command.

According to Sani Katu, lawyer to the accused, his clients’ arrest was allegedly instigated by the former husband of Nasiba Dauda.

Tags from the story
Alhaji Sani Dauda, Nasiba Dauda, Shehu Dauda
0

You may also like

Northern Governors Congratulate Sultan Of Sokoto As He Clocks 57

Confusion as Priest finds €36,000 in Confessional Box at Rome Church

Labour Ministry, DSS Disown NLC Factional Leadership

Jonathan Responsible For Nigeria’s Economic Woes

Irate Youths Kill ECWA Pastor, Burn Church In Katsina

PHOTO: Gov. Fayose Drinks Palmwine At Public Joint In Ekiti

Exclusive: ‘Benue state must strategize to avoid another Fulani Herdsmen massacre’

Report Army Deserters To Security Agencies – DHQ

Drunk Man Arrested For Damaging A BRT Bus That Scratched His Car

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *