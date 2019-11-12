ASD, Two Others Arrested For Giving Out Daughter In Marriage

The Former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited (PAN), Alhaji Sani Dauda, aka ASD, has been arrested alongside two others for allegedly giving Nasiba, his daughter out in marriage.

According to reports, Nasiba’s estranged husband may have insisted on the arrest.

Those arrested with ASD are the judge of Magajingari Sharia court in Kaduna North local government area, Murtala Nasir who carried out the marriage which held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 and Shehu Dauda, one of the sons of Alhaji Sani Dauda.

They are being detained at the Special Anti Robbery Squad office of the Kaduna state police command.

According to Sani Katu, lawyer to the accused, his clients’ arrest was allegedly instigated by the former husband of Nasiba Dauda.