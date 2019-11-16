BayelseaDecides: APC In Early Lead

The collation of result from the Bayelsa gubernatorial poll has begun with the major opposition party in the state, All Progressive Congress, steaming into an early lead against the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

According to unconfirmed result by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), David Lyon of APC polled a total of 1,000 votes in Nembe unit against the 22 votes polled by Senator Douye Diri of PDP.

See below for some of the results;

Kansas School Field, Unit 8, Yenagoa PDP-70 APC – 94

Nembe ward 3, unit 2

PDP- 22 APC-1000

Opume Isibo Unity, Ward 012, Ogbia LGA APC: 28 PDP: 26

PU 07, Ward 2, Agbutubu Polo/market-square, Nembe APC: 557 PDP: 43

More to come….