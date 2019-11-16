BayelseaDecides: APC In Early Lead

by Eyitemi Majeed

 

Ward result sheet for Bayelsa gubernatorial poll
Ward result sheet for Bayelsa gubernatorial poll

The collation of result from the Bayelsa gubernatorial poll has begun with the major opposition party in the state, All Progressive Congress, steaming into an early lead against the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Read Also: APC Behind Pre-election Violence, Killings In Kogi, Bayelsa: Dankwambo

According to unconfirmed result by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), David Lyon of APC  polled a total of 1,000 votes in Nembe unit against the 22 votes polled by Senator Douye Diri of PDP.

See below for some of the results;

Kansas School Field, Unit 8, Yenagoa PDP-70 APC – 94

Nembe ward 3, unit 2

PDP- 22 APC-1000

Opume Isibo Unity, Ward 012, Ogbia LGA APC: 28 PDP: 26

PU 07, Ward 2, Agbutubu Polo/market-square, Nembe APC: 557 PDP: 43

 

More to come….

Tags from the story
APC, BayelsaDecides, David Lyon, pdp, Senator Douye Diri
0

You may also like

President Buhari’s Senior Special Aide On Economic Matters Is Dead

Steal public money & go to jail — Buhari to Nigerians

Breaking:President Muhammadu Buhari receives Award from the Progressive Governors Forum

BREAKING: President Muhammadu Buhari receives Award from the Progressive Governors Forum

Governor Ajumobi gives 2 new born babies N2000,000

46-Year-old Man Dies After Dancing Gangnam Style

Sacked Lagos Doctors: Federal Government doctors begin solidarity strike

Paris Club: Court orders the forfeiture of N1.4bn

Police arrests Amaechi over Boko Haram links

Herdsmen attack Godogodo commumity

Fulani Herdsmen gradually becoming another Boko Haram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *