BBNaija’s Gifty Goes Completely Naked In New Photos

2017 Big Brother Naija contestant Gifty has again tried to set social media on fire with her photo.

The mother of one took to her IG page to share a raunchy new image of herself posing completely naked with just an item covering her pubic region, in a bid to celebrate her body after childbirth.

Read Also: ‘Can You Continue Eating A Meal Your Child Peed In?’ – Gifty Powers Asks

She captioned the image;

“If There’s Even A Slight Chance At Getting Something That Will Make You Happy, Risk It. Life’s Too Short And Happiness Is Too Rare.”

#afterchildbirth