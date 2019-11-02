BBNaija’s Gifty Goes Completely Naked In New Photos

by Temitope Alabi
Gifty
Gifty

2017 Big Brother Naija contestant Gifty has again tried to set social media on fire with her photo.

The mother of one took to her IG page to share a raunchy new image of herself posing completely naked with just an item covering her pubic region, in a bid to celebrate her body after childbirth.

Read Also: ‘Can You Continue Eating A Meal Your Child Peed In?’ – Gifty Powers Asks

She captioned the image;

“If There’s Even A Slight Chance At Getting Something That Will Make You Happy, Risk It. Life’s Too Short And Happiness Is Too Rare.”

#afterchildbirth

Gifty
Gifty
Tags from the story
Gifty
0

You may also like

I am not ready to rush into anything – President Buhari

Fulani herdsmen accused of assaulting women in Anambra State

France Reacts To Lai Mohammed’s Claims That Financial Headquarters Of IPOB Is In France

Four persons die in fatal accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

$1.5billion oil Scandal: Diezani, Aluko properties in Dubai to be seized by EFCC

Nigerians who absconded after traveling to Russia for World Cup cry out

Boko Haram: “Search yourselves”, Atiku Tells Members of Affected Areas

Tenant beats Landlord to death

Nigeria Prisons needs total reform – Kemi Olunloyo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *