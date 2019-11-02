Cindy Okafor Reacts After Business Owners Accused Her Of Scam

2019 BBNaij housemate, Cindy has finally shared her own side of the story in her ongoing faceoff with boutique owners over alleged free dress she was given.

Recall Cindy was called out by the boutique owners who claimed the reality TV star reneged on their agreement of tagging her to a photo of the dress she shared, a claim Cindy described as “clout chasing”.

However, sharing her own side of the story in Instagram posts, Cindy stated she was given the gown for a free photoshoot she did.

 

