Boutique Calls Out BBNaija’s Cindy Over Breach Of Agreement

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cindy Okafor, got more than she bargained for after sharing the photo of a lovely dress she wore on her Instagram page.

A fashion outfit, ‘Beunique,’ quickly took to her comment section to ask her to take down the post because she is yet to pay for the dress.

The fashion outfit further queried why the reality TV star would post the dress without tagging them, despite their agreement.

The outfit said it would have been better that she didn’t post than posting without tagging.

See screenshot below: