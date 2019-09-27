Seyi Uses Cloth Hanger To Remove Cindy’s Pant From Wardrobe (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo was seen helping Cindy remove her pant from the wardrobe with a cloth hanger on Friday.

Many believe Cindy orchestrated Mercy and Tacha’s epic fight.

The duo, who had a bitter clash, hurled insults at each other and it almost turned physical.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu then made an impromptu visit where he announced that Cindy had been evicted because she had the least votes.

Seyi, however, was spotted helping Cindy remove her stuffs especially her pant from the wardrobe.

Watch the video below:

