Yesterday In Paris, I Woke Up In Greece: Toke Makinwa Brags As She Shares New Photo

Popular On-Air Personality and serial entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa, has shared that she was in Paris on Thursday but woke up in Greece on Friday.

The radio personality who is more known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments accompanied the message with a lovely photo of herself.

Read Also: This Country Is A Sick Joke: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Police Shutting Down Bobrisky’s Birthday

She reeled this out via her Instagram page on Friday.

See what she tweeted below: