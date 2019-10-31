Instagram Followers Knock Jaywon For Supporting Governor Yahaya Bello

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular singer, Jaywon has been dragged on social media for prostrating at a campaign rally for the Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

Jaywon
Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon

Next month, the citizens of Kogi State are set to go to the polls to elect a new governor for the next four years.

Also Read: ‘Headies Committe Has Always Been Shit To Me’ – Jaywon

Ahead of the election, campaign has been thick.

The singer, who hails from the confluence state, performed at one of the rallies for the incumbent governor.

However, Jaywon’s action has got some of his fans talking and some made it known that they are disappointed in the singer for bringing in politics into his carrier as a singer.

See posts below:

Jaywon
Jaywon prostrating for Governor Yahaya Bello
Jaywon
Jaywon’s post
Jaywon
Jaywon and follower
