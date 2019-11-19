Buhari Honours Airport Cleaner Who Returned Millions Of Naira, Others

by Verity Awala
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has honoured Mrs Josephine Ugwu, the airport cleaner who had on two occasions returned millions of naira left at the toilet by airport users.

The President presented her with an ICPC Integrity Award alongside Bashir Abubakar, an Asst Comptroller-General of Customs, who rejected a bribe of $412,000 per container offered him by drug traffickers seeking to bring 40 containers of Tramadol into the country.

Buhari made this known via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, saying;

“On more than one occasion, Mrs Josephine Ugwu, a former cleaner at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, found and returned millions of naira forgotten in the toilet by airport users. Today it was my privilege to present her with an ICPC Integrity Award.”

Read Also: Buhari Was Very Happy We Had A Peaceful Election In Bayelsa: Oshiomhole

“Also found worthy of honour was Bashir Abubakar, an Asst Comptroller-General of Customs, who rejected a bribe of $412,000 per container offered him by drug traffickers seeking to bring 40 containers of Tramadol into Nigeria. A fine example of incorruptibility,worthy of emulation.”

