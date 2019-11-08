Collect Money From PDP But Vote For APC, Bayelsa Guber Candidate Tells Voters

by Valerie Oke
David Lyon, the All Progressive Congress gubernatorial candidate for the November 16 poll in Bayelsa state, has called on the state residents to collect ‘their money’ from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the state but cast their votes for the APC.

Speaking during his campaign rally in Okpoama Town, the country home of former governor of the state Chief Timipre Sylva, he explained that instead of PDP to develop the state, it is busy stockpiling the money for the governorship poll.

He said: “I have it on good authority that the PDP is stockpiling money meant to develop your communities in Government House. The aim is to use it to buy your votes on the day of election because they know that they have failed you. My message to you is that you should collect their money but Vote for the APC.”

