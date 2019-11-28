“Consistency Is A Major Key”- DJ Cuppy Says As She Flaunt Awards

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular disk jockey, Florence Otedola aka Cuppy has taken to IG to flaunt the numerous awards she has acquired in the space of four years.

DJ Cuppy
Popular Nigeria entertainer, DJ Cuppy

The “Gelato” singer who channeled her energy into building her musical career has proven to be a force to reckon with in the industry.

Cuppy took to her Instagram page to boast of her consistent hard work in the industry as she constantly bagged The Beatz Award for Best Female DJ award for 4 straight consecutive years(2016–2019).

She revealed that she has been working her ‘ass off’ for years and wrote about maintaining consistency because it is key.

See her post below:

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy’s post
