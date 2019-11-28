Melaye Asks INEC To Postpone Saturday’s Supplementary Poll

Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Kogi west senatorial election, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to postpone the supplementary poll scheduled for Saturday.

The lawmaker said this while speaking with journalists at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja

According to Melaye, the poll should be postponed until “infractions” in the November 16 election are resolved.

INEC had declared the rerun between Melaye and Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as inconclusive, fixing November 30th as new Election Day.

Melaye said, “What is new in what we have submitted today is that we have attached a copy of form EC8B of ward A in Lokoja Local Government area, where INEC, during collation, had cancelled results of nine out of 23 polling units in the LGA. ”

“What we are saying is; how can INEC cancel these polling units during collation process and they will not be captured in places where rerun will take place?

“We believe this is an aberration, and the INEC chairman cannot know about it and allow it to stay.”

Melaye also has alleged that INEC has refused to act up the irregularities in some other places during the rerun election.

“Unfortunately, results were returned in those places,” he said.

“We are saying that INEC must be neutral and cancel elections in areas where there were violence.

“I want to say that with all these fractions put together, INEC must, as a matter of transparency and national interest, postpone the Saturday supplementary election.”