Women Are At Disadvantaged In Our Society – Akin Alabi

by Temitope Alabi

 

Oloye Akin Alabi has taken to social media to point out how women are at disadvantaged in our society.

Using relationships as a point of reference, he stated that society has a lot to say about women who cannot keep a man but have nothing to say about the men.

He wrote: “No one says anything hen a man that can’t keep a woman but they always have something to say about a woman that can’t keep a man.

“Women are so disadvantaged in our society.”

Who else agrees with him?

 

Akin Alabi points out the difference in how men and women who had broken relationships are treated

