Corruption Has Been Driven Under The Table: Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, hs declared that corruption in the country has “been driven under the table.”

The minister said this at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Thursday, stressing that although the war against corruption has been fought before, this is the first time that it is being backed by a strong political will.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari, who is known for his “honour, dignity and incorruptibility”, is personally leading the fight.

Read Also: “I Stand By What I Said; Boko Haram Is Technically Defeated” – Lai Mohammed

“Yes, this is not the first time Nigeria is fighting the canker-worm of corruption, but it is the first time that the fight is being backed by a strong political will, with a president renowned for his honour, dignity and incorruptibility personally leading the fight,” Mohammed said.

“One may say that the war against corruption is still a war in progress. But it is also fair to say that corruption has now been driven under the table, and that the corrupt ones can no longer flaunt the proceeds of their corruption the way they used to do in the past.

“That is a major step forward. After all, every successful battle is a step towards winning a war.”

The minister urged citizens to join in the fight against corruption.