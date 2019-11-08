‘The Devil Is Not A Killer’ – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Frank Edwards Testimony

Nigerian OAP Daddy Freeze has reacted to the testimony made online by gospel artiste Frank Edwards.

The media personality who is known to give his opinion concerning religious views and social issues has cancelled out the singer’s testimony as invalid.

Recall that Frank Edwards, in the early hours of today shared a testimony where he expressed that ‘The Devil’ tried to kill his mother but God gave him victory.

Challenging his claims, the OAP has refuted that the Devil is no killer and his views are the popular misconception of the Christian belief.

See His Post Here: