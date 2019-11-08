‘The Devil Is Not A Killer’ – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Frank Edwards Testimony

by Michael Isaac
Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze

Nigerian OAP Daddy Freeze has reacted to the testimony made online by gospel artiste Frank Edwards.

The media personality who is known to give his opinion concerning religious views and social issues has cancelled out the singer’s testimony as invalid.

Recall that Frank Edwards, in the early hours of today shared a testimony where he expressed that ‘The Devil’ tried to kill his mother but God gave him victory.

READ ALSO – OAP Daddy Freeze Calls Out First Bank Over His ATM Card (Video)

Challenging his claims, the OAP has refuted that the Devil is no killer and his views are the popular misconception of the Christian belief.

See His Post Here:

OAP Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze Challenges Frank Edwards’ Testimony
Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze, Frank Edwards
0

You may also like

‘I Am Richer Than Your Father’ – Jaywon Slams Troll

Nigeria Cannot Afford To Pay 42 Ministers, Not All Ministerial Nominees Will Have Portfolios – Buhari

Gedoni and Khafi

Nigerians React To Khafi And Gedoni’s ‘Day-By-Day Fornication’

Sheriff’s Confirmation: Makarfi Camp Heads To Supreme Court

chris-oyakhilome

‘Your Husband Is The Master’: Akin Alabi, Others Knock Chris Oyakhilome Over Comment

Robbers, kidnappers mount roadblocks on Abuja-Kaduna expressway

Lagos reveals roadmap to fix potholes, tackle flooding in the State

2017 Pilgrimage : NCPC opens bid for Air Carriers

OMG!!!! 65 year old man assaults 15 year-old boy in Minna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *