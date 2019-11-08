Drama As Church Holds Runway Bikini Beauty Pageant (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A recent video shared on the Internet has caused mixed reactions from social media users.

The video, in what appears to be a beauty pageant happening in a church, was shared on the Internet and many people have reacted to it.

In the video, the ladies were seen catwalking and smiling their way through the runway, which stretched from the church alter to the congregation.

Following their line-up and walk, another lady who appeared to be the model chaperone followed suit and greeted the excited congregation.

See Photo Here:

Bikini In Church
The Models
Bikini In Church
More Models
Bikini In Church
The Model Chaperone Greeting The Excited Congregation

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4mlRkmAR3H/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

0

